Tayside and Fife jobs at risk as TSB announces bank closures and job cuts

TSB has today announced it will close 73 branches in Scotland as it follows its customers, who are increasingly banking online.

There are a number of TSB stores across Tayside and Fife but it is not known if any of these stores will be affected.

Branches earmarked for closure have been selected to ensure 94% of TSB customers in Scotland remain within 20 minutes travel time of a branch.

TSB will introduce around 50 mobile advisors in some rural communities to deliver face-to-face support for existing customers on basic banking queries and organise further support for them.

Across the UK, TSB is set to close 164 branches and reduce its headcount by around 900 people.

The bank said it expects most of the 900 redundancies to be voluntary but did not rule out forcing staff out.

Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: “These decisions are the most difficult we take, but we must always be guided by our customers – and we are clearly witnessing a substantial shift towards digital banking.

“We operate a more extensive branch network than most other banks in Scotland, including some much larger than TSB, and we need to reduce its size to reflect the changing needs of our customers and a fast-evolving operational environment.

“TSB remains committed to offering high quality banking services in branches across Scotland. We are also introducing mobile advisers to ensure we look after vulnerable customers and those in rural locations.

“We are working to ensure the transition towards digital – which is being seen right across the economy – is handled sensitively and pragmatically for our colleagues and customers.”

The firm has said it will continue to invest in its 62 remaining Scottish branches to radically improve the customer experience.