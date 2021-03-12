Tayside and Fife groups to receive cash boost to promote cycling

Organisations across Tayside and Fife will benefit from almost £150,000 of funding to promote active travel.

Some £1.79 million of Scottish Government has been made available to groups across the country to improve cycling infrastructure.

Delivered through Cycling Scotland’s Cycling Friendly programme, a total of £141,542 of that cash is being sent to groups in Tayside and Fife.

The money will go towards building and improving facilities such as showers, bike racks and providing bicycles to employees to encourage people to leave the car at home when commuting.

It is estimated that 343,000 people across Scotland will see a benefit from the programme.

A total of 173 third sector organisations, employers, community groups and public bodies are on the national list of recipients.

Who will receive money in Tayside and Fife?

Money has been allocated for the following groups in Dundee:

Whitfield Medical Centre — £4,902

Police Scotland — £8,695

Green Health Partnership — £7,879

West End Lawn Tennis Club — £708

Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group — £5,540

Baldragon Academy — £3,800

In Fife:

NHS Fife — £32,200

Gallatown Bike Hub — £14,195

Fife College Students’ Association — £17,584

Transition St Andrews University — £17,584

In Angus:

Springfield Medical Centre — £2,951

NHS Department of Spiritual Care — £1,170

Carnoustie Golf Links — £2,744

Angus Cycle Hub CIC — £17,595

Forfar Academy — £3,995

No groups in Perth and Kinross received funding.

Reaction to the funding

Political and cycling figures have praised the extent of money handed out.

MSP Michael Matheson, transport cabinet secretary, said: “I’m pleased that public and private employers, schools, community groups and social housing providers all stand to benefit from Scottish Government funding.

“The breadth of organisations getting involved demonstrates the clear appetite across Scotland to lock-in positive changes we’ve seen in travel behaviour over the last 12 months.

“Coupled with our support for active travel infrastructure by improving facilities and providing access to bikes, we can make it easier for people to choose active travel for everyday journeys.”

Kate Brough, head of behaviour change at Cycling Scotland, said: “Cycling rates have soared since the start of the pandemic and we are delighted to allocate Cycling Friendly funding across Scotland to help even more people travel by bike for everyday journeys.

“By funding cycling facilities such as bike racks and showers, over 343,000 people could benefit from the Cycling Friendly development grant funding this year and many more in the years to come.”