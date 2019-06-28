Tayside and Fife could be basking in temperatures of up to 25C this weekend

Tayside and Fife could be basking in temperatures of up to 25C today, with the warm weather set to continue over the weekend.

The Met Office has said that it will be sunny and very warm inland, although low cloud and mist will be extensive for the first part of the day through Angus and parts of Fife.

A forecaster said that this should “mostly burn away during the morning”.

Temperatures in the central belt could reach up to 27C, whilst in the Highlands they could reach 30C.

On Saturday the weather will be “warm or very warm” with “winds mostly light from the south”.

Forecasters have said that there is the possibility of heavy showers later in the day.