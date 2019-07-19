Tayside and Fife braced for ‘damage and flooding’ as thunderstorm predicted

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Tayside and Fife.

The forecaster has activated a yellow warning between 7pm tonight and 10am Saturday for Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and the Kingdom.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will bring “difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding”, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office statement says: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

“Delays to train services are possible, short-term loss of power and other services is likely.”

Forecasters added that there will “probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes” and “some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures”.