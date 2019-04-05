Tayport’s torched toilets targeted by firestarters for second time in a month

Tayport’s torched toilets have been targeted by arsonists for the second time in a month.

But this time the firestarters damaged the disabled toilets at the waterfront convenience.

Repair work to the facility has set Fife Council back £3,000 in the last two years and the latest attack was launched while the ladies and gents were being fixed from a previous blaze.

The Tele previously reported how the coin-operated ladies and gents toilets near Tayport’s harbour had been closed after a thug paid the entrance fee of 30p then set fire to the inside of the unit.

A sign was taped to the front saying they were out of order due to vandalism.

However, a council spokeswoman revealed repairs were later carried out and after completion the ladies and gents re-opened last Friday.

She added: “There was also a fire in the disabled toilets last week, which is still waiting for repair.

“Since April 2017, we’ve spent more than £2,900 on repairs to these particular toilets due to vandalism.

“Fire damage to the disabled toilets will take longer to repair.”

Fife Council’s Tariq Ditta, senior manager of the authority’s facilities management service, said: “Vandalism negatively impacts on local people, families and communities.

“Fife Council works hard to keep public conveniences open and in good order for the use of residents and visitors.

“This is achieved under very stretched budgets and supported by coin-operated entry systems.”

He urged anyone who sees acts of vandalism to report them to Police Scotland or Fife Council.

A Dundee man who visited the area said: “I had taken a trip across to Tayport on one of the good weather nights and was pleased to see the toilets back open, but horrified that the disabled facility was now out of order. Those responsible are the lowest of the low.”