Fife woman slams 11-week wait for crucial breast cancer diagnosis test

A woman has slammed an 11-week wait to get an appointment for a crucial breast cancer diagnosis test.

Elaine Allan, 53, from Newport first noticed a lump under her arm at the beginning of November and immediately went to go and see her GP.

However after asking to be referred on for a mammogram Elaine has been told she will not be able to get an appointment until the end of January as there is an 11-week wait.

She said: “I found a lump underneath my arm in November which was scary.

“My GP examined me and asked me if I had any breast cancer in the family and I said no, but that scared me too.

“They thought it might be a cyst so they put me on antibiotics for a week.

“After that I went back to the GP again and said I was really worried and needed a mammogram done, so the doctor wrote to the breast screening clinic and said it was urgent.

“At first I was told there were no appointments until the end of December but now I am being told it will be the end of January before I can get seen.

“They are blaming the waiting list on Covid-19 but I am now waiting in limbo with a Level 4 lockdown coming up and it is really getting to me.

“I now have a burning sensation in my arm and they are doing nothing whatsoever.

“You are always told if there are any signs of anything to get it checked out and you will be seen, but that is not the case because I am having to wait 11 weeks before I can be seen and that is a long time.

“It is really worrying me because it is sore and they just seem to be passing the buck.

“I am getting nowhere.”

She added: “I had a blood test done and it said it was cholesterol, but I don’t think it is because I am not a hefty lady and don’t eat fatty stuff or anything like that so I don’t see where that is coming from.

“My daughter has Down’s syndrome and a heart condition and she is coming to me for Christmas as well so I have that to worry about without this.

“It is horrible, it is just one thing after another.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on individual cases.

“Any patient who has been referred and is concerned that their condition has changed should contact their GP again.

“Patients referred for breast screening by their GP with a referral for urgent suspicion of cancer are prioritised and seen within four weeks.

“When any referral is received, the service appoints the patient based on clinical need.

“The service has recently experienced staffing challenges, however, a new consultant breast radiologist will join the team in January to increase service capacity.”