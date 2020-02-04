Tayport woman accused of making string of ‘sexual and menacing’ calls to two women

A woman has been accused of making a string of abusive calls.

Alison McDade, 49, is charged with making comments of a sexual and menacing nature in calls to two different women.

She allegedly made multiple calls and voicemails between November 18 2018 and June 28 last year.

It is also alleged that between June 25-27 last year, McDade repeatedly sent sexual verbal communications.

McDade, of Tay Street, Tayport, had her case continued without plea until March.