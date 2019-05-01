Tayport textiles firm prepares to pay-off staff due to ‘significant decline’

A Fife textiles firm is preparing to lay off 19 staff due to “strong competition” from overseas.

Workers at Scott & Fyfe, based in Tayport, have been given letters advising them of impending job cuts.

In the letter, seen by the Tele, chief executive John Lupton says the firm has experienced a “significant decline” in the last six months.

He wrote: “The challenges of declining traditional markets (and) strong competition from low-cost countries means the overall volume of business has declined significantly over the last six months.

“The business needs to implement certain restructuring measures to meet the reduced levels of demand.”

Trade union Unite has been made aware of the proposed redundancies, which the firm hopes to achieve voluntarily.

If this fails, the firm has proposed 12 compulsory redundancies on the factory floor and seven within its office staff.

Davie Lawson, regional organiser for Unite, said: “I was meeting with management this morning to find out what their plans and proposals are.

“If there are job losses at the company it is a sad day.

“This is yet another long- established company that is facing difficulties in our area.

“We will be fighting to represent any workers who need our assistance.”

The planned job losses come after a “resurgent” year for Scott & Fyfe in 2017, when it recorded a pre-tax profit of £32,000. The firm was established as a linen works by Robert Scott and Hugh Fyfe in 1864.

The Tele approached the company’s hub on Links Road in Tayport to speak to management at the site.

It has not disputed the authenticity of the letter or its contents.

A member of staff at the reception desk said no one from senior management wished to comment.