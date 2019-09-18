Tayport man denies entering woman’s home uninvited and acting aggressively

Jamie Anderson, of Ogilvy Street, Tayport, denies acting aggressively towards a woman.

He is alleged to have entered the woman’s home on Catherine Place uninvited before acting aggressively, shouting, swearing, and repeatedly pressing the communal intercom on September 12.

Anderson is further accused of repeatedly striking a door while continuing to shout and act aggressively.

The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty from custody and had a trial fixed for November 27.

An intermediate diet was scheduled for November 7 before Anderson was bailed.