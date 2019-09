Ian Roche, of Craig Road, Tayport, is accused of communicating indecently with who he believed was a child.

It is alleged that between January 30 and April 12 this year at his home, Roche sent sexual communications to a child he believed was over 13 in that he asked for pictures of sexual acts and attempted to communicate indecently.

The 41-year-old’s case was continued without plea until October 17 by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.