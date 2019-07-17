Newport drink-driver was five times the limit on Dundee street

A carer has been fined and banned after being caught at five times the drink-drive limit.

Louise Penman was seen driving erratically on Laidon Terrace before 11am on July 10.

The 50-year-old, who appeared from custody in her work uniform, had concerned a staff member who spoke with her on the phone about a client’s address.

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The car was seen to be driven in an erratic manner, speeding up and slowing down.

“Police were contacted and stopped the vehicle.

“She denied drinking and provided a positive breath test.”

Penman, of East Queen Street, Newport-on-Tay, admitted testing 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 microgrammes.

Defence solicitor Nicky Brown said Penman, a first offender, had suffered a relapse in her struggle with alcohol addiction and will lose her employment as a result.

She said: “She has referred herself in the past for treatment.

“She won that battle but lately she is losing the war.

“She consumed alcohol after a backshift before attending her work the following morning.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael disqualified Penman from driving for 16 months which will be cut if she completes a rehabilitation scheme.

She was also fined £400.