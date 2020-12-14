This year hasn’t been plain sailing for anyone and that’s equally true for the people behind Taymara.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

However, the Tayside charity has chartered its way through troubled waters and is now in a position to look forward to carrying on its work in 2021.

The Tele was lucky enough to be offered a trip on Taymara’s vessel Missel Thrush to get a unique insight into the work the team does and to learn how they navigated 2020, despite obvious restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taymara was formed as a charity by volunteers with a wealth of maritime experience, to transfer that experience to and for the benefit of the community.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Their aim is to help vulnerable groups and assist individuals to make positive changes in their lives through experience of life and training at sea and connected environments.

David Kett, the organisation’s development officer said: “Taymara exists primarily to serve three target groups – people, in particular children, suffering from severe chronic illness; disabled people, particularly although not exclusively those with a learning disability, and social justice.

“Our experience and training can provide practical skills. employment prospects and new social avenues.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“We provide support to those who will benefit from a fresh and stimulating perspective on their future lives, prospects, potential, knowledge and skills.”

David explained that Taymara has two projects for children and young people with serious chronic illnesses or disabilities and their families: Tay Seekers – Taymara Heritage Experience, and Tay’gether – Improving Lives.

“Normally children and young people are taken out for river trips on the Tay, from where they can identify significant environmental features, whether living, natural or built.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“They then go on to study these from shore-based tours.

“During the lockdown, however, Taymara was unable to conduct either seaborne or land-based tours.

“We therefore developed virtual resources.”

The charity is currently working on the Tay Seekers project, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, will support young people whose curiosity about the heritage of the River Tay has been primed by respite river trips run for children affected by severe ill-health.

David said: “The project will convert children’s curiosity, into learning about the extent and detail of the heritage along the River Tay, extending the initial detail they glean from their river trips.”

Taymara’s Our Time for Life project provides positive experiences for children mainly between the ages of five and 18 who are affected by a medical condition such as cancer.

“Initially funded by Children in Need and The Robertson Trust, it provides interest and activities to relish and share, including the thrill of riding on a range of vessels from a fast rigid inflatable to a 40-ton launch,” explained David.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“Not only do the children have the opportunity to watch a variety of wildlife such as dolphins and seals, they are also given an appreciation of the many secrets held by the United Kingdom’s largest river.”

One of the charity’s other main projects is working with prisoners from Castle Huntly.

David explained that soon to be released prisoners are taken on board by the charity and given skills and qualifications to try to help them find work back in the outside world.

He said: “So far in the past five or six years we have helped around 80 men get qualifications in radio usage, first aid, powerboat sailing and basic engine maintenance, all skills which could help them get employment in an around Dundee, including in the decommissioning sector that has sprung up here.”

© DC Thomson

Unfortunately, due to Covid, Taymara was unable to hold dolphin spotting boat trips on the on the River Tay, one of their main fundraisers.

Nevertheless, the Missel Thrush along with their other boats – Badger, Marigot – and rigid inflatables, Catalina and Bushecraft still need to be maintained.

David said: “Missel Thrush is to be taken out of the water sometime after Christmas for refurbishment work that will cost us tens of thousands of pounds to get her ready for the next season – which we hope will get under way next May.

“We hope to be able to get back to running as normal then but in the meantime we have our blog, which a resource in itself – and just one means of continuing our work.”