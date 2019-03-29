Taylor’s dancing her way back to college for Dundee show after performing worldwide

A talented local dancer who has performed around the world is to return to Dundee for a show.

Taylor Han has taken to the stage with several high profile dance groups since she took her first steps as a child.

The graduate of the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland and the London Contemporary Dance School is heading to the Space, at Dundee and Angus College, where she was once a student.

She will perform with members of the dance school’s postgraduate Edge dance company on Thursday April 18, and lead classes for students. Taylor said: “I am excited to be teaching at the college where I was once a student.”

Former Monifieth High School pupil Taylor, 22, began dance classes at an early age and at 13 she joined the Scottish Dance Theatre’s Youth Dance Company.

She spent four years with the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland, touring the world to perform as far afield as India. Following a year of training with the Scottish School of Contemporary Dance at the Space, she moved to London to take up a BA (Hons) in Contemporary Dance, graduating with a first class degree from the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

The show at the Space, on Old Glamis Road, starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £10. Details via 0300 123 1010.