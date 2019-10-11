Taylor Swift among fans of Perth city centre mural artist as painting takes shape

One of America’s most popular street artists is helping create a huge Perth city centre mural.

Kelsey Montague, who counts pop star Taylor Swift among her fans, is part of a four-strong team that has started work on the design on a building opposite the city’s concert hall.

The mural will form part of the City of Light project to breathe new life into Perth’s streets and vennels. The four women flew into Scotland from Colorado and Kelsey said her “heart skipped a beat” when she saw the wall that would act as her canvas for the next three days.

© PA

Dawn Fuge – owner of Precious Sparkle, a shop located in the building on which the mural is being painted – said: “It’s extremely exciting and I think we are very lucky to have her in Perth because there are people in other cities across Scotland wishing that they had this. It’s a real boon for us.”

The co-chairwoman of the Perth Traders’ Association added: “It gives Perth another unique selling point.”

This story was originally printed in The Courier.