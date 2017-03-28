Taylor handed new Tannadice post.

Dundee United coach Darren Taylor is to take on a new post as the club’s first-ever Head of Football Operations.

From this weekend Taylor will have specific responsibility for United’s recruitment policy _ a role manager Ray McKinnon has been pushing for since he arrived at Tannadice last summer.

The announcement was made by Tangerines chairman Stephen Thompson.

“We are appointing, on the first of April, a head of football operations at the club, someone called Darren Taylor,” he said.

“That will be a new role for this club and the biggest part will be recruitment. That’s the single biggest thing a football club has to get right, the recruitment of players.”

Taylor is well known to the manager, having worked with him since their days at local juniors Lochee United over a decade ago.