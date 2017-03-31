Tay Road Bridge weather warning

Motorists have been urged to use caution on the Tay Road Bridge due to high winds affecting driving conditions.

Traffic Scotland put out the warning today at 1.48pm.

The road is currently closed to double decker buses and there is a 30mph speed restriction.

On the trains, the 2.36pm service from Dundee to Edinburgh has been cancelled, meaning passengers bound for the Scottish capital unable to make the earlier service will have to wait for the 3.17pm train.