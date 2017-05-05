Organisers behind a Tay Road Bridge walk for charity today revealed they hope to raise £20,000 to tackle worldwide poverty.

Held by Christian Aid, more than 175 walkers took part in the event, representing 20 churches and groups.

Amy Menzies, events fundraiser for Christian Aid Scotland, said although the exact amount won’t be known for a few months, it’s hoped that £20,000 will be raised.

Ms Menzies said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone for their support and are looking forward to next year when generations of people once again will be taking to one of Scotland’s most iconic bridges to help tackle poverty across the globe.”