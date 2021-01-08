Motorists are being warned that the Tay Road Bridge will be closed overnight next week for three nights while repair work is carried out.

The bridge will be closed between midnight and 5am on Tuesday 12, Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 January. The work will be completed by 5am on Friday January 15.

ADVANCED NOTICE OF NIGHT TIME BRIDGE CLOSURES The bridge will be closed for essential joint repairs on Tuesday 12, Wednesday 13, and Thursday 14 January (midnight to 5am). We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause. See link for details: https://t.co/JcJ7BE836H — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) January 7, 2021

On its website, bridge staff wrote: “The bridge will close at midnight on Tuesday, and be opened at 5am on Wednesday morning, close again at midnight on Wednesday, and be opened at 5am on Thursday morning, before closing at midnight on Thursday, with all works completed and the bridge opened by 5am on Friday morning.”