Tay Road Bridge shut after concerns for man

A man sparked an emergency alert on the Tay Road Bridge in the early hours of this morning.

Police, coastguard and Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews were launched after reports of a man walking on a carriageway at around 12.45am.

The bridge was closed soon after staff became aware of his presence.

Officers were called to the scene to deal with the incident and the man was thereafter assisted by police.

A tweet from the Tay Road Bridge account confirmed at 2.15am that the bridge had re-opened.

A spokeswoman from HM Coastguard said: “Crews received a call at around 12.45am to attend the Tay Road Bridge after reports of a man in difficulty.

“We later stood down and the man was taken into the care of police.”

Lifeboats from Broughty Ferry were launched at 12.50am but were not required to assist further with the operation.

A police spokeswoman was unavailable for comment.