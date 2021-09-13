Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tay Road Bridge roadworks leave frustrated rush hour motorists at a standstill

By Alasdair Clark
September 13, 2021, 5:41 pm

Rush-hour motorists trying to cross the Tay Road Bridge are facing long queues as a result of roadworks which have left the bridge down to one lane.

Standstills were reported on several roads, including Princes Street in Dundee, as drivers tried to make it through the city to the bridge.

A contraflow system is scheduled to be in place until September 19, with severe delays on its first day of operation.

There was congestion around Dundee city centre, particularly in East Marketgait and Arbroath Road, as queues backed up.

On the Fife side, traffic was congested at rush hour on the northbound carriageway between Forgan Roundabout and the bridge.

The roads around the bridge are congested, with traffic moving very slowly

Stagecoach said its services between Dundee and Fife were also experiencing delays as a result of the roadworks on the bridge.

“Due to roadworks on the Tay Bridge and heavy congestion associated with the roadworks our services into Dundee and back to Fife are experiencing some delays,” an update said.

The operator’s 42A and 99 services at Dundee rail station are all said to be running around 15 to 20 minutes late.

Congestion in Dundee city centre

A spokesperson for the bridge thanked drivers for their patience, and said extra delays on Monday afternoon we caused by emergency vehicles.

“We have had some extra delays this afternoon due to emergency vehicles requiring to cross using the closed carriageway,” they said.

The contraflow will be in place until September 19

“We apologise to all users for the inconvenience caused during these essential works.”

One driver said it had been “utter chaos”, whilst others reported being stationary for up to 10 minutes as they tried to cross from the Dundee side.

Bosses at the bridge have warned there will be disruption throughout the work, with drivers asked to plan ahead.

A 30mph speed limit is in place alongside a ban on anyone crossing with loads wider than 2.6m.

