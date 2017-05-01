Tay Road Bridge reopens after concern for woman

Traffic across the Tay Road Bridge was disrupted for over half an hour today after concerns for an individual shut the crossing.

An emergency response was sparked just before 11.30am.

The road was completely closed to all traffic while police dealt with the incident.

Both lifeboats from Broughty Ferry RNLI were launched as a precaution, but they were not required.

By 12pm, the road had reopened with the person, believed to be a woman, taken to safety by police officers.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “We were contacted at 11.27am to assist police with an ongoing incident at the Tay Road Bridge.

“Both boats from the Broughty Ferry station were launched, but they were not required.”