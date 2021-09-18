Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tay Road Bridge re-opens after controversial works finish two days early

By Katy Scott
September 18, 2021, 3:09 pm Updated: September 18, 2021, 3:23 pm
tay road bridge works
The Tay Road Bridge investigation works have been completed early.

Structural investigation works on the Tay Road Bridge finished on Friday night — two days earlier than planned.

The completion of the works was confirmed just after 10pm on Friday, with a spokesperson thanking bridge users for their patience over the last five days.

All restrictions have since been removed from the bridge.

The work got under way early on Monday September 13 and was supposed to finish on Sunday.

Works finished early

On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed on Twitter that the works were going to plan.

They said: “We are confident that all restrictions will be removed by the early hours of Monday.

“We will update the public tomorrow with our anticipated finish time.”

However, the works were confirmed as finished the next night.

Bridge restrictions removed

Restrictions included a contraflow system where only one lane of traffic was running at a time.

A temporary speed restriction of 30mph was also put in place and no loads over 2.6 metres were permitted on the bridge.

These restrictions led to long delays for both Fife and Tayside road users during rush hours.

The delays reportedly added up to 20 minutes onto journeys across the River Tay, with drivers claiming the road was often at a complete standstill.

Motorists using the bridge on Monday took to social media to report traffic problems on the Fife side.

One posted on Twitter: “There’s slow and there’s slow. Complete standstill on carriageway.”

Public transport was also affected by the Tay Road Bridge works, with Stagecoach warning its passengers that services would run later than expected.