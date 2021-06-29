Tay Road Bridge: ‘Insta-ready’ artwork commissioned to expand current designs

Vibrant artwork will be expanded this summer to brighten up an under-used area beneath the Tay Road Bridge.

New designs will be painted on pillars and pavement under the bridge, to complement existing work by Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) graduates Fraser Gray and Martin McGuinness.

They were installed in 2016 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Tay Road Bridge.

Fraser and Martin transformed the dark, unused space into a brightly coloured art project.

Now a second design phase will bring in 3D elements and see new lighting installed.

‘A rare opportunity’

Artist Fraser Gray said: “It’s rare to get the opportunity to revisit one of our existing artworks and expand upon its original themes.

“The space offers huge potential for creating a unique, visually appealing environment for the public to explore and enjoy.”

The area has become popular with locals as an “Instagram-friendly” spot for photographs.

Fellow artist Martin said: “We are excited to further transform the space under the bridge into a more positive and inviting place to be.

“Phase two was always part of our long-term ambition for the space, as a result the new design has been shaped and informed by how people have used the space since 2016.”

The first mural was funded by a £20,000 grant.

Now, almost £25,000 has been secured to fund the second phase.

This will include painting the pillars and pavement bright colours to create a 3D gradient.

The ground will be painted in a wave pattern to mimic the reflections of the river underneath the bridge. This has been designed using 3D software, to create ripples that interact with the pillars.

In one spot, it will appear as if the person posing has left the ripples in the water behind them.

New lighting will also be installed beneath the bridge at Riverside Esplanade, Dundee.

Brightening a dark space

Councillor Lynne Short, chairwoman of the Tay Road Bridge Joint Board, said: “When the first phase was painted a number of years ago it brightened up what was at that point a grey functional part of the bridge’s landfall.

“That encouraged people to come and see the artwork for themselves and spend time in what has become something of a hidden gem in the city’s public artwork portfolio.

“Commissioning a second phase from the same two artists will offer more thought provoking, exciting and colourful work making the bridge ‘Insta-ready’ day and night.”

The local artists plan to extend upon the original compass theme, with each pillar having its own colour. When viewed from a distance, they will blend together to create a 3D gradient.

These colours will steadily shift to a deep blue as the pillars approach to the water.

Another new addition is the installation of colourful gels to lighting. This will complement the Tay Road Bridge artworks and create moving shadows that gradually change colour.

Work is expected to start on the installation next week and be completed by the end of August.