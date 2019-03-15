Tay Road Bridge diversions today after roadworks cause traffic congestion

Traffic is set to be diverted in Dundee city centre from this afternoon due to congestion caused by emergency roadworks.

Motorists experienced delays last night after Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) began emergency gas repairs to its main in Dock Street.

As a result of the works, an inside lane closure is in place between Gellatly Street and Trades Lane, causing hold-ups in the Tay Road Bridge area.

The bridge has subsequently announced the ramp for Aberdeen-bound traffic entering Dundee will be closed from 2pm today until Monday morning.

Diversions will be in place along the Riverside Esplanade and then back along Thomson Avenue.

Tay Road Bridge manager Alan Hutchison said: “There was significant queuing on the bridge and the city itself last night so we are trying to mitigate the queuing.

“We are still expecting queues but hopefully this will reduce the congestion.

“Traffic signal timings will be adjusted to accommodate the additional flow.”

An SGN statement statement earlier this week said: “We are continuing emergency repair work to our gas main in Dock Street, Dundee.

“Our engineers have completed work in the nearby footpath, and are now working in the road between Gellaty Street and Trades Lane.

“To ensure everyone’s safety while we work, the northbound inside lane is closed between the two junctions.

“At the moment, it’s too early to say how long our work will take to complete.”