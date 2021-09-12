Tay Road Bridge: Delays expected for Dundee and Fife motorists from Monday

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on and around the Tay Road Bridge from Monday.

The southbound carriageway will be closed for investigation works and when that opens the northbound carriageway will be shut.

The works are expected to take seven days, with a 30mph speed limit and contraflow system in place.

Signs will be installed warning motorists of the restrictions, Dundee City Council said, but queues are likely in and around the entry to the bridge on both sides of the Tay.

A Tay Road Bridge spokesman said: “The safety of everyone involved in these works is paramount and this means that we must completely separate traffic from contractors.

“We will do this by installing a contraflow traffic management system on the bridge and its approaches.

“The southbound carriageway will be closed first, followed by the northbound carriageway, with all traffic using one lane of the open carriageway to travel each way.

Lower speed limit in place

“We ask that you take extra care when crossing the bridge by keeping your speed down and complying with all signs. A 30mph speed limit will be in place.”

Vehicles or loads greater than 2.6m wide must not use the bridge and must divert via Perth, the spokesman added.

Diversions for people going to Newport-on-Tay and Tayport will be signposted.

Councillor Lynne Short, chairwoman of the Tay Road Bridge Joint Board, said: “Closing the southbound and then northbound carriageways in turn and creating one lane of traffic each way on the other is not something we do lightly.

“The safety of contractors and Tay Road Bridge Joint Board staff has to be paramount and the best way to do that is to have a complete separation between where they are working and traffic crossing the bridge.

“With the limited amount of space available and the volume and speed of traffic using the bridge, the only safe way to do this essential work is to close one carriageway at a time, which inevitably means that there will be delays at peak periods.

“I would ask that drivers remain patient and be considerate of each other and people working on the bridge at all times.”

The work will determine the current state of the concrete deck and waterproofing of the 55-year-old structure.

Signs warning drivers of the works will be put in place at both approaches to the bridge and emergency services and bus companies have been informed.

Further information, including updates on closures, can be found on the Tay Road Bridge website.