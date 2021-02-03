Tay Road Bridge closed to double decker buses due to high winds

The Tay Road Bridge is currently closed to double decker buses due to high winds.

The announcement was posted on Twitter shortly before 6.30pm.

A 30mph speed limit has also been set.

A yellow weather warning for snow is currently in place across Dundee, and an amber warning has been put in place for parts of Angus, Perthshire and Fife for heavy snow from Friday into the weekend.