Thursday, December 5th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Tay Road Bridge closed to certain vehicles going from both Dundee and Fife

by Steven Rae
December 5, 2019, 2:20 pm Updated: December 5, 2019, 2:20 pm
© DC ThomsonThe Tay Road Bridge.​
The Tay Road Bridge.​
Send us a story

The Tay Road Bridge has been closed to double-decker buses, and speed restrictions put in place for other vehicles.

Bridge management said today that high winds meant double-deckers are currently banned from using the bridge, and other traffic must adhere to a 30mph limit.

There is no indication at this stage how long the restrictions will be in place.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Breaking