Tay Road Bridge closed to certain vehicles going from both Dundee and Fife

The Tay Road Bridge has been closed to double-decker buses, and speed restrictions put in place for other vehicles.

Bridge management said today that high winds meant double-deckers are currently banned from using the bridge, and other traffic must adhere to a 30mph limit.

High Winds – Bridge closed to double decker buses only, 30mph speed restriction in place. (14:11 05/12/2019) — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) December 5, 2019

There is no indication at this stage how long the restrictions will be in place.

