Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions due to police incident

by Steven Rae
April 22, 2019, 9:05 pm Updated: April 22, 2019, 9:17 pm
The Tay Road Bridge is closed due to a police incident, with the RNLI assisting.

In a tweet, the bridge management said it was closed in both directions but did not specify the nature of the incident.

Police Scotland also confirmed the closure.

 

 

 

 

 

 

A police spokesperson said there was concern about the personal welfare of an individual and officers were in attendance.

He said: “We are attending at an incident where there is concern for a person on the bridge. We are at an early stage in the operation at this time.”

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We received a call at approximately 8.30pm. It is a police incident. We’ve got Broughty Ferry lifeboats and Carnoustie coastguard rescue team in attendance.”

More on this as we get it.

