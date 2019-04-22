Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions due to police incident

The Tay Road Bridge is closed due to a police incident, with the RNLI assisting.

In a tweet, the bridge management said it was closed in both directions but did not specify the nature of the incident.

Police incident, Bridge closed in both directions. ( 20:41 – 22/04/19 ) — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) April 22, 2019

Police Scotland also confirmed the closure.

A police spokesperson said there was concern about the personal welfare of an individual and officers were in attendance.

He said: “We are attending at an incident where there is concern for a person on the bridge. We are at an early stage in the operation at this time.”

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We received a call at approximately 8.30pm. It is a police incident. We’ve got Broughty Ferry lifeboats and Carnoustie coastguard rescue team in attendance.”

More on this as we get it.