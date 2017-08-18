Tay Road Bridge closed after fears for man

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The Tay Road Bridge was closed for around half an hour after a man sparked an emergency response.

Police, Coastguard and both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched over concerns for a the individual last night.

The carriageway was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for the RNLI said the crews were alerted by police around 9.15pm yesterday.

He said: “We were contacted by Police Scotland who had concerns for a man who was in a distressed condition on the bridge.

“Both lifeboats were launched but our services were not required.

“We remained on standby while police dealt with the incident.”

He said the boats returned to their base at 9.45pm.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard confirmed they were contacted by police who were worried about a man on the bridge.

A spokesman for the Tay Bridge said the bridge was closed in both directions while police dealt with the incident.

Police Scotland has not responded to a request for comment.