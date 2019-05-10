Tay Road Bridge closed as lifeboats called to man in Tay

Emergency services were called to the Tay Road Bridge in the early hours today after a man entered the water.

The bridge was closed in both directions as police dealt with the matter.

The man was seen to have jumped into the Tay at around 2.15am.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment where his condition is unknown.

The coastguard confirmed Broughty Ferry lifeboats were called to pick up the man from the water.

One motorist, who declined to be named, said: “I was driving towards the bridge in the early hours of this morning when I noticed the bridge was closed.

“There was one police vehicle blocking the entrance and there appeared to be only one vehicle attempting to get across.

“It is always a concern when you see the bridge is closed and I’m saddened to hear someone has jumped into the water.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland attended the Tay Road Bridge around 2.15am today in response to concerns being raised for a man on the bridge.

“The man was seen to jump from the bridge into the River Tay, and was taken from the water by lifeboat.

“He was subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital for medical treatment.”

A spokesman for the coastguard said they received a call at 2.11am regarding a 27-year-old male in the water.

Both lifeboats attended the scene and they stood down at around 3.20am.

The Tay Road Bridge team confirmed that the bridge was reopened in both directions by 2.59am and thanked members of the public for their patience.

If you need someone to talk to, The Samaritans are available 24 hours a day for free on 116123.