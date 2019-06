Emergency services have closed Tay Road Bridge as they deal with an “ongoing incident”.

Police were called to the crossing at 5.01pm with motorists told to “avoid the area”.

A statement on the police Facebook page says: “Police Scotland can confirm they are dealing with (an) ongoing incident.

“The northbound carriageway of the bridge is closed. The public are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

Tay Road Bridge tweeted: “The bridge is closed in both directions.”