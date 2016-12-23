Tay Road Bridge out-of-bounds to some traffic as Storm Barbara hits Tayside

Traffic on Tay Road Bridge has been restricted due to Storm Barbara.

The predicted heavy winds and rain arrived this morning, with gusts causing traffic disruption in Dundee.

The Tay Road Bridge control centre tweeted at 11.31am that the road is closed to double-decker buses, high-sided vehicles, motorcycles, cyclists and pedestrians.

The measures come at a bad time for the city’s shops, with hordes of last-minute shoppers reported in Dundee.

It may also cause havoc for those leaving or arriving in Dundee to begin their Christmas break.

The Met Office has issued a yellow “be aware” weather warning for Storm Barbara, covering Dundee, Angus, Perth & Kinross and Fife through to tomorrow morning, with winds of 70mph expected.

After a quieter Christmas Eve. on Christmas Day, the Met Office says there is potential for disruption to holiday travel plans, including restrictions on bridges and delays to ferry services.

Other impacts, primarily across northern Scotland, may include disruption to power supplies and large waves affecting coastal areas, while heavy rain in the West Highlands combined with snow melt may lead to rising river levels.

The first warning expires at the end of tomorrow, with the second valid from 3am Christmas Day until 6pm Boxing Day.