Tay Road Bridge board seeks contractor to operate safety boat

The Tay Road Bridge Joint Board requires a safety boat.

The board is inviting tenders for the supply of the boat and rescue equipment.

The boat is needed ahead of upcoming maintenance on the bridge.

It would be stationed on the River Tay where the crew will be able to observe workers on the bridge pontoons and those working on inspection gantries.

Board chairman Stewart Hunter said: “The tender is for a specific piece of maintenance.

“We do a lot of maintenance on the bridge.

“We need to have a rescue boat out just in case anything happens to any of the workers.

“It’s a precaution if anything happens to anyone.”

If needed, the boat would be able to respond and provide water rescue services for the bridge staff or contractors.

The deadline for applying for the contract is May 24 at 10am.