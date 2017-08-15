Tay paddleboarder who sparked police alert claims he was never in danger

A man paddle boarding on the River Tay created waves after emergency services were sent to help him.

Two police cars attended at Dundee’s City Quay to investigate reports a man was in trouble battling against the tide.

Visible as only a speck, he could be seen from the Tay Road Bridge and from City Quay standing on his board while paddling in the middle of the river.

The boarder, Arnaud Richard, 36, said he was never in difficulty and thought he was in trouble when he noticed the six police officers standing watching him in the distance.

He said: “I thought maybe that I was not allowed to be doing it when I saw the two police cars.

“When I saw them, I came back from the middle of the river to see what was wrong.

“One of the officers told me it was because someone had called in, as they were concerned for my safety.

“I do this quite a lot and I didn’t even think anyone would be worried about me.

“I got in the water at City Quay at the steps at Thorter Row and did a loop back round. I enjoy it.”

Arnaud’s partner, Jennifer Massie, said it wasn’t the first time his adventurous nature had resulted in a visit from the police.

She said: “This happened when he dived off the cliffs at Arbroath.

“I think people thought he was in danger then too.”

City Quay resident Kevin Masson said the boarder looked “out of place” in the huge body of water.

“He was just paddling away, casual as you like,” he said.

“I didn’t think he looked in danger but I can see why someone might panic after seeing him. If he had fallen off, he’d have been in a lot of difficulty, I think.”

Police Scotland confirmed it had been called to the incident. A spokesman said: “Police Scotland received a call at 4.30pm on Saturday over concerns for a male paddle boarding in the River Tay.

“The male was found to be safe and no further action was required.

“The Coastguard was also alerted, purely as a precaution, with the man back on land before it dispatched.”