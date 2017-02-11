Plans to spend £1.84 billion across Tayside and Fife have been revealed in the Tay Cities Deal, a major investment aimed at boosting jobs and the economy.

But if the programme secures the funding it needs, what would it mean to the public?

Over three nights the Tele is looking in-depth at what the Tay Cities Deal would mean to you.

In the final part, Bryan Copland looks at efforts to improve trade and tourism through an “innovative, international Tay”.

Dundee has long been promised its slice of the action when it comes to offshore energy work.

But after missing out to Aberdeen in the oil boom, and then failing — so far — to attract renewable manufacturing firms despite being branded the perfect location for them, locals have grown sceptical about whether the city will ever get its share of the work.

However, could the Tay Cities Deal be about to change that? Council leaders certainly think so.

The biggest proposal included in the aim of creating an “innovative, international Tay” is creating a “world-class oil and gas decommissioning industry”.

Central to that plan is the creation of Dundeecom, a new partnership aimed at making Dundee Port a major centre for this type of work.

It would see the city linking up with ports in Montrose and Methil to create a “centre of excellence in the practice of and research into, oil and gas decommissioning”.

And the benefit to the public? Thousands of potential jobs — between 5,539 and 7,754 — and millions of pounds of income.

This work in the UK alone is expected to be worth £50 billion in the next three decades,

It’s anticipated the project would “provide a range of job opportunities at all levels and ensure the area becomes the focal point for the sector’s growth”.

Dundee could also become a home for expertise in the industry that could be passed on to other decommoissioning projects across the world.

Charles Hammond, CEO for Forth Ports, said: “As part of the Dundeecom consortium, Forth Ports has been involved in the Tay Cities Deal and we are fully supportive of its ambition in particular for decommissioning. We are investing £10 million in a new heavy lift quayside and are working with partners to position Dundee as a hub for decommissioning projects in the future.”

Meanwhile, there are a series of plans to improve the region’s tourism offering.

The Cities Deal leaders want to develop Dundee’s cruise terminal with purpose-built accommodation for visiting passengers and ships.

As part of Tay Adventure plans for more leisure activity on the water, there are proposals for pontoons and moorings at a number of sites.

Meanwhile, there are plans to give Discovery Point a “complete overhaul”, a huge capital investment at Dundee Science Centre and to create the UK’s first Comic Centre.

A huge number of other projects are also planned including creative industries, such as the transformation of West Ward Works into a creative and cultural hub. This would see investment of £18m over seven years to transform the former printing works for activities from dance and music performance to design and skills development.

And in a bid to hand a boost to Dundee’s games industry, a Scottish Games Centre is proposed, which would help bring several different parts of the gaming world together.

Key goals for an ‘innovative, international Tay