Tay Bridge walk one of three charity challenges next month

Fundraisers are being asked to strap their walking boots on and join in the annual Bridge Cross Challenge.

People will have the choice of crossing the Forth, Tay or Erskine Bridge on May 11 at 2pm to help support Christian Aid’s work.

The annual Tay Bridge Cross started more than 20 years ago and it is now one of the city’s longest-running sponsored walks. The events have so far raised more than £1.5 million for some of the world’s poorest.

Lucy Kirkland, events fundraising officer for Christian Aid Scotland, said: “We hope that people will choose their favourite bridge, grab friends and family and help us fight poverty.”

Margaret Imlay, a member of Newport-on-Tay Parish Church, said: “We’ve enjoyed taking part for 20 years as it’s such an easy way to raise funds for Christian Aid. Once you have your sponsors it’s a fantastic walk with friends.”

This year, Christian Aid Week will be highlighting the work being undertaken in Sierra Leone to cut maternal deaths and improve the lives of mothers and babies.