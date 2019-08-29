Tay Bridge Disaster play takes to the stage at Dundee Rep

Crowds are set to be wowed for the next month as a play depicting the Tay Bridge disaster takes to the stage.

It has been almost 140 years since Dundee witnessed the unthinkable disaster when the first Tay Bridge collapsed.

The tragedy in December 1879 inspired a similarly catastrophic work by poet William McGonagall.

However, the disaster has also prompted playwright Peter Arnott to create a new drama for Dundee Rep. Tay Bridge opened yesterday and runs until September 21.

It was inspired by the victims who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Tay Bridge disaster happened on December 28 1879 amid stormy weather which was blamed for the collapse, along with flaws in the bridge’s design.

After the disaster, £1,980 was set aside for the bereaved families (£234,000 today) and, even as an inquiry began, there were immediate calls for the bridge to be replaced – which it was, in 1887.

The specially-commissioned play launches Dundee Rep Theatre’s 80th anniversary season.