Tay Bridge closed for second time this week after concern for man in early hours

The Tay Road Bridge was closed for the second time in a week to traffic early this morning following concerns for a man’s safety.

Police were contacted by bridge staff at 1.34am after they became concerned about the welfare of someone on the bridge.

Police made the coastguard aware, who asked the RNLI to dispatch vessels from the Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station.

The RNLI scrambled their inshore vessel as well as their all weather vessel to the scene.

The incident was resolved quickly with the person involved take to safety at 1.38am before being taken to hospital.

The coastguard were stood down and the bridge was reopened to traffic by 1.42am.