Tay Bridge closed during early morning incident

Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched early this morning after reports of concern for a man at the Tay Bridge.

The bridge was closed briefly in both directions during the 3.30am incident.

Police managed to lead the man to safety and was was transferred to a waiting ambulance.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call to assist Police Scotland at an incident in the area of the Tay Road Bridge.

“Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched but was not required to get involved and was stood down after police dealt with the incident.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a concern for person call around 3.25am. Officers and ambulance staff attended at the bridge and traced the man.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment.”