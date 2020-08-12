Taxi drivers will be told in advance if disabled children are displaying Covid-19 symptoms before they take school fares

Parents of children with disabilities have been issued new guidance should youngsters have to be transported in a taxi with Covid-19 symptoms.

Some youngsters who have additional needs are routinely taken to and from school by taxi, however, with the term beginning today education chiefs have sought to ensure that risks of transmission are minimised.

The Returning to School in Tayside document was produced by NHS Tayside and the region’s three councils.

The report acknowledges that, given the circumstances, there could be situations where parents are unable to pick their child up from school if they are ill and showing symptoms.

It adds: “If a taxi is required then the taxi firm must be advised at the time of booking that it is for a person who has symptoms of possible Covid-19.”

One driver, who highlighted the guidelines to the Tele, said drivers who knowingly took jobs in these circumstances would be taking a risk.

He said any such fare would be forcing them into “self isolation for 14 days” if they transported a pupil with potential symptoms.

Meanwhile, Chris Elder, taxi secretary for Unite the Union, said regardless of a driver accepting such a journey there would need to be measures in place to ensure the safety of all concerned.

He added: “When dealing with all passengers it is the drivers duty to convey them safely. The health and the safety of all those in the vehicle is paramount and that’s never been more so than now.

“Particularly when dealing with disabled passengers it is very much a hands-on role to ensure the passenger gets on and off the vehicle correctly so we come into close contact with them.

“If anyone was to accept a fare in the knowledge the passenger was displaying symptoms of Covid-19 the vehicle would have to come off the road and be professionally cleaned.

“The driver would also need to take the necessary precautions and come off the road and isolate for a 14-day period.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “The ‘Returning to School in Tayside’ document was produced in collaboration with NHS Tayside and Angus, Dundee City and Perth & Kinross Councils giving guidance for parents and children to ensure that pupils can return to school safely.

“One of the elements in the guidance related to transport home if a pupil was to become unwell. For some children, such as those with mobility issues or additional support needs, a taxi may be required as public transport or private vehicles may not be able to accommodate them.

“In this case, the taxi firm should be advised at the time of requesting a taxi that the passenger has possible symptoms of COVID-19. This will allow them to make an informed decision whether they are safely able to accept the job.”