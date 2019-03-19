Taxi driver reunites young Dundee boy with lost bike after Tele appeal

A YOUNG Lochee boy has been reunited with his beloved bike thanks to an appeal by the Tele.

A taxi driver, who did not wish to be named, contacted us to say he had found a child’s bike on Lochee High Street.

He noticed the bike outside Kelly’s Bar at around midnight on Saturday March 2.

Aivita Garabacova read our appeal in last week’s paper and got in touch to say the bike belonged to her five-year-old son Michael.

She said: “My son rode his bike to school on the Thursday and forgot to take it home at the end of the day. We’re still unsure how it ended up on Lochee High Street.”

She added: “When you confirmed it was my son’s bike I was grateful. I knew it would make him happy.”

The Good Samaritan taxi driver was kind enough to drop the bike off at the family home so Michael could get back in the saddle as soon as possible.

Aivita said: “ I’d like to say a huge thank you to the taxi driver. It was kind of him to drop it off, too.”

She said Michael, pictured above with the bike, was drawing a picture to say thank you.