Lewis Raitt, of Brackens Road, will stand trial over claims of dangerous driving.

He denies driving excessive speeds, repeatedly overtaking vehicles and driving through a red light at the junction of Clepington Road and Forfar Road on August 8.

Raitt, 18, is also alleged to have repeatedly overtaken vehicles on the nearside of the Kingsway while being signalled to stop by police.

A trial was fixed for May 29.