Taxi driver caught with £33k in illicit cash in Perth police sting

A taxi driver who took delivery of a sack of cash for an organised crime gang was found with more than £33,000 in the back of his cab in Perth.

David Worley, 58, had been watched by undercover police officers carrying out surveillance on his drug-related pick-up in Scotland.

A mystery individual was seen briefly climbing into the back of Worley’s taxi after he drove from Liverpool and pulled up outside shops in Perth.

The man left the cab and Worley started back to the north of England but he was pulled over on the M9 north of Falkirk and found with a bag stuffed full of cash.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Worley, from Liverpool, admitted receiving criminal property in the form of cash in Glengarry Road, Perth, on September 10, 2020.

Police sting

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “He is employed as a taxi driver and has no previous convictions.

“Over a number of months intelligence was received that a Liverpool-based organised crime group was concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

“Detectives were deployed as a surveillance team.

“A Ford Focus was observed on the A9 northbound and David Worley was identified as the driver.

“His vehicle parked on Glengarry Road near the shops.

“Another male arrived as a passenger in a Suzuki Swift.

“This drove past the Focus and and the male was seen to acknowledge the accused.

“One of the males emerged carrying a drawstring bag over his shoulder.

“They entered the accused’s taxi as a rear passenger for a short time.

“When they exited they no longer had the bag.”

She told the court the taxi was followed and stopped a short time later and the drawstring bag was found.

It contained £33,440 in banknotes.

‘A man suggestible and easily influenced’

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said: “He has been a taxi driver for 26 years.

“He has no previous convictions.

“This was a particularly serious matter in which he has concerned himself.

“What has occurred here has been as a result of undue pressure being exerted upon him.

“He is a man who is suggestible and easily influenced.

“He got involved in this criminal conduct.”

Worley was granted bail and sentence was deferred for the preparation of criminal justice and restriction of liberty order reports.