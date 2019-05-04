Taxi chiefs hit out at plans to raise Dundee fares by 10%

Taxi chiefs have hit out at plans to raise fares at inflation-busting rates which could see the cost of a crosstown journey rising by as much as 10%.

Under the new rules both the initial “flag fare” and mileage charges will both increase by approximately 3.2%.

Daytime, evening, weekend and festive tariffs will all increase if the changes go ahead following a period of consultation.

However, union reps say the formula used to calculate rises is flawed – and “crucifies” those who live at the edge of the city.

A crosstown journey from Broughty Ferry to Ninewells could increase by as much as 11% as a result of the hikes.

Willie Lees, taxi rep for the RMT Union, attempted to block the proposals at Dundee’s licensing committee.

The union has suggested freezing the mileage charge and increasing the flat rate – and rounding meters to increments of five or 10 pence.

He said: “We think this is unfair because the further you go in the vehicle the more you’re paying.

“If someone goes from Dundee train station to the university it will cost them an extra 12-13p.

“Going across the Kingsway will be an extra 20-25p.

“Broughty Ferry to Ninewells is another story altogether.

“We’re asking for the formula to be looked at again, with an increase in the flag fare but leaving the mileage.

“(The formula) was a good idea at the time but it’s not working out at all.”

Using the new rates (see inset) the Tele calculated that journeys between Ninewells and Queen Street in Broughty Ferry could cost an extra pound or more.

On a weekday evening, the shortest possible journey would cost £18.15 – an increase of £1.65 (10%) on the existing fare.

The same fare during the day will increase by 87p and on weekend evenings by 89p.

The rise is the second consecutive hike in two years following a three-year fare freeze that began in 2015.

It has been agreed in principle by the local taxi liaison group – which the RMT recently joined.

Drivers say they support “fair” price rises in line with inflation to cover the costs of car maintenance and licensing fees, which also tend to rise each year.

Chris Elder, Unite taxi chief, said: “Everything goes up each year but we don’t think this is a very good rise.

“It should have been more but we want to get away from the mileage and just focus on the flag fare. It’s quite confusing for the public too when both go up.

“Some of our drivers say we should just put the flag up so everyone’s fares are the same over shorter or longer distances.

“The people who are going the furthest are paying more as a proportion – so we just want to see the flag fare increase.

“Why crucify someone going on the longer journey?”

Brian Woodcock, senior licensing solicitor for Dundee City Council, said changes to the formula couldn’t be “implemented overnight”.

He added: “In terms of paying more the longer you go, that’s an inevitability.

“This has been agreed by the taxi liaison group.”

Despite the protestations of Mr Lees, councillors voted to take the proposed fares to the next stage of consultation.

The public will have 30 days to make comments, after which taxi operators have a window of 14 days in which to make special representations to the traffic commissioner.

Subject to any objections, the fares will take effect from August 1 this year.

Stewart Hunter, convener of the licensing committee, said: “We’ve tried to work with the grade to come up with something that works for them.”