Do you have a dodgy tattoo that really needs covered up?

Dundonians with embarrassing body art are being urged to sign up for the new series of the hit Channel 4 show Tattoo Fixers.

Participants will get the chance to have a regrettable tattoo covered up by one of the three top ink artists in the UK; Jay Hutton, Steven Porter or Alice Perrin.

The artists transform ugly tats into works of art, which leave participants speechless.

So far the show has seen misspelt phrases, ex’s names and even soap star lookalikes cropping up in in the pop up parlour in East London. Last series even saw one woman ask for TV host Noel Edmonds to be tattooed on her leg.

Anyone interested in taking part should email producers at Studio Lambert with a picture at: ashley.ganly-kesington@studiolambert.com.