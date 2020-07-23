Tattoo artists back in the groove as doors reopen at studios in Dundee

Tattoo artists and beauty salons were ready to prim, preen and ink after being able to reopen their doors for the first time in months.

Hairdressers, barbers, restaurants and indoor licensed premises have had over a week of trade under their belts.

Those in the beauty and tattoo industries have eagerly waited on the sidelines to get started as lockdown restrictions during phase three have gradually eased.

Local businesses including Carpe Diem, on Arbroath Road, yesterday welcomed many across the threshold as six tattoo artists got back into the groove in their studios.

Despite the sabbatical, owner Andrew Burns admitted the response to reopening had been “crazy” as artists’ diaries filled up with bookings.

It had been “harder” having to wait that little bit longer to reopen in comparison to those in the hairdressing sector, he said.

The 39-year-old added: “We had initially thought we would reopen along with the hairdressing industry but that didn’t happen and it had made it a wee bit harder having to wait to get back.

“When we first went into lockdown I envisaged we were going to be closed for a period of two to three weeks, and at that point I wasn’t too concerned.

“The government funding did give us peace of mind and really helped us as a result of pandemic.

“There are obviously a lot more restrictions in place both for staff and customers but everyone has taken to it really well.”

Though there hasn’t been a need to do a “major overhaul” of the studio on Arbroath Road, customer consultations have generally gone more hi-tech with the use of smartphones.

Andrew, from the Coldside area, added: “Like many businesses we have the screens up now and our staff are wearing masks and additional PPE, like arm covers.

“Customers have to ring a bell to get access and can only come in alone to the reception area.”

He added: “Generally speaking we would usually do consultations for a design face to face and the use of video calls were probably in the minority before.

“At the moment we are more commonly doing those consultations for designs over a video call or other devices.

“It’s great to be back and those that had their appointments cancelled due to lockdown have been booked back in. It’s crazy the response we’ve had since it was announced we could reopen.”

Meanwhile, Gina Clarke from Unique Holistic and Beauty Therapies on Emmock Woods Crescent was able to welcome back her first customers yesterday.

She has brought in new hygiene measures, such as washing down the bed, chair, door handles and floors between each client, and asking people to fill out an online form before they come for their appointment.

She said: “At the start of the lockdown it all stopped and I had to tell anyone who had an appointment booked they couldn’t come.

“It was a bit of a worry because we didn’t know what was happening or how they have been doing so I had really been looking forward to reopening.

“It feels pretty good to be out of lockdown now and it is great to see customers coming back in and hearing about how they have been doing.

“We have some new hygiene standards because it is important to make sure the customers feel safe.

“I have to wear a mask and a face visor and I ask all the customers to wear a mask as well.

“It is quite weird having to wear that on a daily basis, but we will all get used to it.

“This will be the new normal for quite a while.”