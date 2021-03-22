Tattoo artist jailed after raping woman in Perth

A tattoo artist who raped a woman months before carrying out an indecent act in front of another female has been jailed.

Craig Smart, 36, carried out his crimes between January 2017 and September 2017 at a property in Perth city centre.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Smart targeted his first victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on January 17 that year.

A jury heard how Smart pinned his victim, who is now aged 31, on a bed before raping her. He then seized hold of her throat and hair, bent her over a chest of drawers before raping her again.

On September 14 2017, he exposed his private parts in the presence of another woman and performed a solo sex act on himself.

He was eventually arrested after his victims plucked up enough courage to speak to the police about what happened to them.

Smart, of Abbot Road, Stirling, denied the charges. However, on Monday a jury returned guilty verdicts to the allegations placed before them.

During proceedings, prosecution lawyer Peter Ferguson QC told jurors that there was enough evidence to find Smart guilty.

Award-winning tattoo artist

Smart was part of a team of artists at the award-winning Inkredible Kreations on Canal Street in Perth.

On Monday, defence advocate John Scullion QC told judge Lady Scott his client was a first offender and was not able to offer mitigation at this point in time.

He added: “This is a case where you are obliged to obtain a criminal justice social work report. I propose to say nothing further at this stage.”

Lady Scott deferred sentence and remanded Smart in custody for him to be interviewed by a court appointed social worker.

She told Smart: “I urge you to fully co-operate in the preparation of this report and to provide the social worker with as much information as you can to answer all of their questions.

“It is essential for me to have the fullest picture possible before I pass sentence.”

Smart will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on April 29 2021.