A project manager at the Yusuf Youth Initiative in Dundee said plans to turn a former West End bowling green into an allotment were progressing by the day.

Faisal Hussein, 35, said the proposals have the backing of West End Community Council.

The former Victoria Park Bowling Green would see 40% of the community space turned into a planting area where potatoes, leeks and carrots could be grown to be used in budget cooking courses run by the initiative.

Faisal (pictured at the bowling green) said: “We are delighted to have the support from the community council.

“We have been looking for land for the last two years and the space there would certainly tick the boxes. We are still in talks with Dundee City Council.”