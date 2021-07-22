Tasting Thyme: Get stuck into these luscious cherry and chocolate baked cheesecake bars

This month, Scottish baking blogger Florence Stanton of Tasting Thyme shares a recipe that’s sure to be a sweet summer hit.

These cherry and chocolate baked cheesecake bars are essentially a baked cheesecake without the hassle.

Think Black Forest flavours but brought into the 21st Century.

The base is made with Bourbon biscuits to provide the chocolate flavours that go so well with fresh cherries, plus, it’s a great time of year for cherries in Scotland.

The actual cheesecake layer is made with lots of cream cheese (this needs to be full fat to set) and melted white chocolate.

The result? A creamy, yet light enough to enjoy a good amount, bake which can be easily transported to any party, picnic or barbecue.

I make the bars in an eight inch square ovenproof tin/Pyrex dish, then cut into 16, but as always, feel free to divide up however you like!

The cheesecake bars will need a little time in the fridge after baking to firm up before slicing and serving. You could easily sub the biscuit base for another favourite biscuit – digestives or ginger nuts will work well.

Ensure your chocolate has cooled before you fold it into the mixture, otherwise this is foolproof!

This recipe will take less than an hour to make, with 20 minutes dedicated to prep time and a 35 minute bake time.

Cherry and chocolate baked cheesecake bars

Serves 16

Ingredients

250g Bourbon biscuits

100g butter, melted

For the cheesecake:

150g white chocolate, melted

400g full fat cream cheese

50g granulated sugar

1 tbsp plain flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp lemon juice

2 eggs

120g fresh cherries, pitted and roughly chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400 F/Gas Mark 6. Line an 8 inch square baking tin. Melt the white chocolate in the microwave in 15 second intervals, stirring in between. Set this aside while doing the rest. In a bowl, smash up the Bourbon biscuits (or use a food processor) until they reach a fine crumb. Stir in the melted butter and press into the baking tin. Ensure the biscuit level is even before baking for 7 minutes. Once baked, let sit on a wire rack and keep the oven on. Make the cheesecake by whisking the cream cheese in a large bowl on high speed for about 2 minutes. Then add the sugar and whisk for 2 more minutes. Add in the flour, vanilla extract, lemon juice and eggs and combine again.

At this stage, add in the melted (and cooled) white chocolate. Fold together with a spatula or wooden spoon, until just combined. Pour half of the cheesecake mixture over the base. Spoon about half of the roughly chopped cherries (juices included) over the cheesecake. Pour over the remaining cheesecake mixture. Again, spoon the rest of the cherries over the cheesecake. Swirl using a spoon for that pretty marbled effect. Bake for approximately 35 minutes – until the edges are golden and the middle looks just set. Leave to cool on a wire rack until room temperature, then chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours before slicing and serving!

Florence is based in Aberdeen. Find out more about her by visiting her blog.

