Taste test: Tele reporter Kenny tries out new pea-based gin from Abertay University

When a news editor asks you to go on a gin tasting afternoon as part of the day-to-day grind, it’s one of the more glamorous jobs that can be offered up.

There have been many fun filled assignments for this reporter on the Tele, but being told to try out the new Nadar Gin made from, among other ingredients, simple grown peas is one of the best.

The home grown spirit is a product of Arbikie Distillery and five years research at Abertay University and the Hames Hutton Institute.

And the result is a sharp-tasting gin which is environmentally friendly by using all the best components of peas.

But what’s it like?

Well, when the cork came out of the clear glass bottle with an encouraging pop, it released a strong citrus aroma initially.

But a closer sniff moments later brought a perfume smell familiar with a lot of gins.

I carefully took a sip of the Nadar, which is Gaelic for nature, and let it lie on the tongue where it has a burning sensation. It was strong – really strong.

Helping me try out the clear spirit for the afternoon was Chris Reeves, a part-time brand ambassador with Arbikie and better known in Dundee circles for helping run city hostelries Abandon Ship and Bird and Bear.

And 27-year-old Chris advised: “The best way to take it is for that first little sip to stay on the tongue for a few moments before swallowing. Then when you take the next drink it goes down better.

“The best mixer for it, we have found, is a slice of ginger with slimline tonic.

“I think it’s very earthy tasting and a bit like a pot still rum and it has a silk feel to it.

“We have made 1,000 bottles in the first batch and it is on sale on line now for £43.”

Dundee fans can sample it from Monday at Chris’s workplaces when it is unleashed on the public.

I was coaxed into taking a few more, for reporting purposes of course, with a tonic mixer and can honestly say it is a real winner of a gin. It hits the spot and there is that refreshing taste without even a slice of lemon or lime to help the drink on its way.

After my tasting it was time for home and the strong winds had me wobbling, or was it the Nadar?